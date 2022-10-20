PIERRE — On Oct. 26 Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of businesses, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakotans who have worked to break down barriers to help those with disabilities find fulfilling employment.

The annual Governor’s Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. (CDT) in the Capitol Rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.