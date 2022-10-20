PIERRE — On Oct. 26 Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of businesses, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakotans who have worked to break down barriers to help those with disabilities find fulfilling employment.
The annual Governor’s Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. (CDT) in the Capitol Rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.
A reception will follow the ceremony at Drifters Bar & Grille, 325 E. Hustan Avenue in Fort Pierre.
Gov. Noem will honor the following 2022 award recipients:
• Helen Hartmann, Sioux Falls — Outstanding Individual with a Disability
• Kayley Shade, Sioux Falls — Outstanding Employee with a Disability
• JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge in Yankton — Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer)
• Family Fare Supermarket on Mountain View Road in Rapid City — Outstanding Private Employer (Large Employer)
• Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls — Outstanding Public Employer
• Bev Petersen, Sioux Falls — Outstanding Transition Services
• John Hamilton, Sioux Falls — Distinguished Service
The Governor’s Awards have recognized individuals and businesses for their contributions toward the employment of people with disabilities since the early ’70s. More than 300 individuals and businesses from across the state of South Dakota have been recognized. See dhs.sd.gov/rehabservices/govawards.aspx for a list of previous Governor’s Awards recipients.
The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS), the South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the Statewide Independent Living Council.
For more information or to request an accommodation to attend the ceremony, contact DHS at Kristen.Kilmer@state.sd.us or 605-291-5256.
