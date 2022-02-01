The spring schedule for Mount Marty University Performing Arts Theatre program begins Thursday, Feb. 3, with “Trophies,” a drama by John J. Wooten.
Performances will be held in Marian Auditorium, Yankton campus, Thursday through Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee set for Sunday, Feb. 6. For tickets, call 605-668-1234, or visit www.mtmc.edu/box-office to order online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office, now located in Marian Auditorium.
“Trophies” is rated PG13 for language, and the production is being sponsored by ASTEC.
