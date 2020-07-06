PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is accepting nominations for consideration to be inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.
Darin Bergquist, Department Secretary and Hall of Honor committee chairman, says the committee is looking for people who have made a lasting or valuable contribution to the state’s highway, transit, air or rail transportation.
Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination. Nomination forms are available online at https://dot.sd.gov or you can contact Kari Kroll by email at kari.kroll@state.sd.us or at 605-773-5105 for more information.
The deadline for submitting names for consideration is July 30, 2020.
