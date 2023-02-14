100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 15, 1923
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
• Yankton was visited by a long-distance hiker of some renown today in the person of Joseph J. Brown, a young baseball pitcher who has played on various Minnesota salaried teams in the last few years. Young Brown expects to leave tomorrow on a 1,500-mile hike to New Orleans which he hopes to make in 33 and 1/3 days and set a world’s record.
• Lon Seeley, one of Yankton’s small number of still active veterans of the Civil war, was celebrating another milestone today, this being his 79th birthday.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 15, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 15, 1973
• The Yankton School Board Wednesday night approved a salary schedule agreement which will mean an estimated increase of $75,000 — about five per cent — to the teacher salary section of next year’s school budget. The agreement, earlier approved by teachers in the system with 70 per cent favoring votes, increases the base salary for next year to $6,850 and also increases the school district’s participation in health insurance costs.
• New security steps and rules for patrons of the new Yankton Community Library were discussed at a regular board meeting. Those entering the library will be required to remove their overshoes, hang up coats and leave packages in a checking system. Mrs. Harold Nyberg mentioned the new carpet was being tracked and causing cleaning problems.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 15, 1998
• No paper
