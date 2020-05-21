United Way’s Clothing Closet of Yankton will be re-opened each Monday, starting June 1, 2020, by appointment only and will implement social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and shoppers. The policies will be strictly enforced.
The Clothing Closet will be re-opening to serve families in need of clothing by appointment only. Service hours will be 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays until further notice. One person per family will be allowed to shop for a 30-minute time frame only during pre-scheduled times. A maximum of three shoppers will be allowed into The Clothing Closet at any given time. Shoppers will be screened upon entry, required to provide and utilize a face covering, and to wear gloves provided by United Way.
The Clothing Closet is open to families in need of clothing at 203 E. Third Street, Yankton. Vouchers from outside agencies are no longer needed for families to participate; however, an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track use of the program.
Clothing donations WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED at The Clothing Closet location.
For more information about The Clothing Closet and to schedule a shopping appointment, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or by calling (605) 665-6766.
