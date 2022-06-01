• Zarek Janssen, 21, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brionna Eckman, 32, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Linsey Colgan, 37, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Roger Black Bear, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism; entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied); resisting arrest; and first-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.