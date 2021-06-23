100 Years Ago
Friday, June 24, 1921
• A rise of an inch overnight was the best the Missouri River could do here, and today it seemed to be stationary if anything. Extra help was called in yesterday by the bridge company to move material from the lower places on the flat, and they were still at it today, but it seemed unlikely that there would be enough further rise to put the water over the flat.
• One of the letter pouches stolen from the Milwaukee station baggage room early Wednesday morning was found this forenoon tucked into a culvert in the road about two miles east of Gayville, according to word received here at noon. The report said the contents of the pouch were virtually intact. No mention of the other six pouches was made.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 24, 1946
• Installation of burners in the central heating plant at Yankton high school completes the conversion to gas for the entire Yankton public school system this summer, according to Supt. C.A. Beaver. Completion of gas heating installations throughout the school system assures the public schools of heating throughout the winter and eliminates the danger of coal strikes and shortages halting school.
• More than 100 families enjoyed the annual Elks’ family picnic held Sunday at the Yankton Golf and Country Club north of the city, starting with picnic dinners at noon.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 24, 1971
• The chairman of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe has called together the Sioux Nation to honor its ancestors on South Dakota’s Indian Day. Governor Richard Kneip declared Friday to be Indian day “in recognition of the proud Indian culture” in the state.
• Wind erosion in the Great Plains reached a 14-year high this year, blowing away past years with over 4.5 million acres. About 686,000 acres came from South Dakota, with the area suffering unusual movement of the soil by wind.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 24, 1996
• Youthful contestants answered the question “how low can you go?” during Saturday evening’s “Limbo Rock” competition, part of the Water Fest Weekend at Lewis and Clark Lake. Despite the rainy conditions, an estimated 1500 people attended the Saturday show from the Catfish Bay Water, Ski and State Show out of Sioux Falls.
• This year, the Yankton Livestock Auction featured an unpredictable range, including peacocks, llamas, and doves. Now a monthly affair, the exotic animal auction draws nearly 400 people from a 150-mile radius.
