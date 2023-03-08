‘It’s Our Time’

When his team left Wednesday, Santee (Isanti) coach Waylon LaPlante knew the bus was making a few stops en route to the school’s first Nebraska state boys basketball tournament.
“It usually takes about 2½ hours to travel to Lincoln (the tournament location), but I think it’s going to take us a little bit longer to get there,” he told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday afternoon. “Along the way, we have the other (Native American) tribes hosting events honoring us. They are so supportive of us. We’re hearing they are planning community rallies.”
The planned events ranged from a meal and pep rallies to parades and caravans. In addition, plans called for a spiritual leader to lead a cedar honoring ceremony.
“They burn the cedar and the smoke rises with prayers. They also use eagle feathers to bless us,” LaPlante said, noting his players understand the cultural values that accompany their accomplishment.
It’s been quite the journey for Santee, nestled among the hills along the Missouri River in northern Knox County, Nebraska. By punching its ticket, Santee joined other predominantly Native American schools — Winnebago, Walthill and Omaha Nation in Macy — aiming to bask in the Nebraska boys state tournament spotlight.
This year, Santee remained the last team standing of the four, LaPlante said.
“The others played Monday and all lost, and we played Tuesday,” he said. “They all encouraged us that we needed to go out and win for our people, to have a Native team in the state tournament.”
Santee did, living up to its Warrior name.
Santee had suffered a 97-91 double-overtime loss at home to Stuart in the sub-district tournament. However, the team — which had been ranked No. 1 in its class for several weeks — received a wild card and advanced to the district tournament. The Warriors made the most of the opportunity, defeating Mullen in a 61-55 overtime thriller for the state berth.
Santee used last-second heroics to force the game into overtime, LaPlante said.
“My thought was, if we get into overtime, we’ve got this game. We were clicking on all cylinders,” he said. “With 44 seconds to go (in overtime), I was walking up and down the sidelines. I knew we had won it, and this is it. I really started feeling it.”
As the final buzzer sounded, LaPlante celebrated with his family — who include one son, Jaylon, as assistant coach and another son, Jake, as a junior on the team.
In the moment, LaPlante became overwhelmed at the scene among the Warrior faithful — an estimated 400 who traveled 2½ hours to the game in Ord and packed the gymnasium.
“When I walked out onto the court, I was hugging my kids and wife, and I started looking around,” he said. “I couldn’t believe the emotions running throughout the gym. People were crying, they were screaming with joy, they were so happy to see us out there.”
PROVIDING A SEND OFF
The Santee team was honored Tuesday night at a community dinner and send-off at the school, featuring traditional Native music and words of encouragement.
Santee Sioux Tribe Chairman Alonzo Denney was among those addressing the team and crowd. He said the tribal leaders and elders have met with the coaches and team throughout the season.
On Wednesday, Denney told the Press & Dakotan he has noticed the close-knit nature of the team. He reinforced that message during the send-off celebration.
“When I spoke with them (Tuesday) night, I quoted their coach. When they break from the huddle, he says, ‘Family!’ We told the boys that they are family and to stick together and lean on each other. We believe we have the talent to come home and bring the title.”
The team has provided a tremendous amount of pride not only now but also for years to come, Denney said.
“It’s amazing how these boys have put Santee on the map. A lot of people from other tribes are watching and supporting us,” he said. “We have had a number of teams during the years with a tremendous amount of talent. By making the state tournament, these boys have set a tone for generations to come, showing what happens when you have hard work.”
He cited the traditional “hallway walk” as the team exited the school Wednesday and boarded the bus for Lincoln.
“Today, they walked through the hallways with all those young kids watching them, the very little ones like the pre-schoolers,” he said. “It’s something they will always remember.”
STANDOUT EFFORTS
Austyn Saul, one of the team members, leads scoring among all Nebraska high school classes with 28 points per game, Denney noted.
“Austyn is one of the most dynamic scorers in Nebraska basketball history,” the tribal chairman said. “He provides great leadership on the team, and when the season ends, he will play (in an all-star) game in Barbados. He has really set the bar high for future years.”
However, Santee plays a wide open, run-and-gun style that features a number of strengths from all team members, Denney said. “I think whoever plays us will have their hands full,” he said.
The Warriors tip off at 6 p.m. today (Thursday) in their first-round game against Shelton in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The other side of the D-2 bracket, played at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, features another northeast Nebraska team as top-seeded Wynot faces Paxton at the 9 a.m. opener.
If all falls right, Santee and Wynot could meet in the championship game.
But for now, Santee is enjoying the ride. They carry not only the Warrior banner but also the tremendous Native pride of the other schools that have competed in state tournaments before them.
LIVING CULTURAL VALUES
“Teamwork is one of the cultural values, along with hard work, respect, integrity and doing the right thing on the court,” Denney said. “Our teams are called Warriors, and it’s more than a mascot. These boys are warriors, providing role models for everyone.”
For LaPlante, this week’s trip means much more than basketball. He has grown up and played basketball for Santee. His ancestors have lived in the community, and now his children are carrying on the tradition, made even more special by sharing it with his sons on the sidelines.
The season has tuned into a roller coaster, as numerous games were postponed or canceled because of the continued blizzards and other inclement weather.
At one point, Santee played three games in four days, LaPlante said. Four games couldn’t be rescheduled — and then there was the tumultuous post-season action.
After winning the district championship game, the Santee team was greeted by a major caravan taking the bus up the Highway 54D spur to the community. Despite the late hour, the community held a welcome-home rally.
Denney expects the same turnout at Lincoln. “As a tribal council, we gave all of our employees the three days off from work so they can attend the state tournament. I think that makes a statement about what this means to us,” he said.
SETTING THE STANDARD
For LaPlante, a school board member, the tournament provides a tremendous morale boost and ties in well with the academic improvement seen at the school in recent years.
“For me, I try to teach that basketball contains the same philosophy as life,” he said. “Sometimes, there are a lot of fouls, but you look past it, be positive and move forward.”
Denney believes the upcoming tournament marks the start of a new, long tradition for Warrior teams trekking to Lincoln.
“As an incentive, every year we take our teams to the state tournaments to support the other Native teams,” he said. “Now, it’s our time. I predict this will be the first of many in years to come.”
For now, LaPlante and the team are living in the moment.
“I said from the very beginning, this is historic and nobody is taking this away from them,” he said.
