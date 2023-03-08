‘It’s Our Time’
Santee players and fans celebrate moments after the Warriors won the district boys basketball championship, punching their ticket to the school’s first state boys berth in school history. Santee has received support from other Native American schools as reflecting cultural pride.

 COURTESY PHOTO

When his team left Wednesday, Santee (Isanti) coach Waylon LaPlante knew the bus was making a few stops en route to the school’s first Nebraska state boys basketball tournament.

“It usually takes about 2½ hours to travel to Lincoln (the tournament location), but I think it’s going to take us a little bit longer to get there,” he told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday afternoon. “Along the way, we have the other (Native American) tribes hosting events honoring us. They are so supportive of us. We’re hearing they are planning community rallies.”

