INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office executed an arrest warrant at 4:26 p.m. Thursday at an unspecified location.
• The sheriff’s office received a report of a death at 4:15 p.m. Thursday near Broadway Avenue and Mickelson Drive.
• Police received a report at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday of domestic violence on W. 11th Street.
• Police executed a warrant at 3:57 p.m. on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday of a person possibly missing from Yankton.
• Police received a report at 2:09 a.m. Friday of a male out stumbling due to alcohol on Third Street.
• Police received a report at 5:48 a.m. Friday of disorderly conduct of a male and a female arguing on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 12:56 p.m. Friday of a fight between two intoxicated males on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
