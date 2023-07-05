Daycare
JcJg Photography - stock.adobe.c

Yankton’s Sacred Heart School has announced it will add a daycare to its childcare offerings beginning next June.

In a press release, the school announced that the daycare will be housed at its Sacred Heart Elementary/St. Benedict Catholic Church Campus on West City Limits Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.