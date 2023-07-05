Yankton’s Sacred Heart School has announced it will add a daycare to its childcare offerings beginning next June.
In a press release, the school announced that the daycare will be housed at its Sacred Heart Elementary/St. Benedict Catholic Church Campus on West City Limits Road.
Citing what it said was “a need to service the parishioners of the two Catholic churches in Yankton and the greater Yankton community,” school officials said the hope is to have up to 70 students enrolled in the daycare its first year.
The new daycare’s name is Sacred Heart School Daycare but will go by Crusader Care.
Crusader Care’s new director is Brooke Madson, a 2015 alumna of Sacred Heart School and 2023 alumna of Mount Marty University.
“We feel the time is right to add a daycare to Sacred Heart School,” said Laura Haberman, Sacred Heart School principal. “We have prayed about and discussed this as a possibility for almost a decade. Due to Yankton having a tight labor market and even tighter childcare market along with the ability to have a Catholic-centered infant-eighth grade option, this is the right time to make the necessary improvements to our existing campus to have the daycare ready to go next summer.”
Haberman added that there is only one childcare opening for every 2.7 children that need the care throughout South Dakota.
Sacred Heart School currently enrolls over 300 students in two different Yankton locations. The dual campuses presented a logistical challenge to planners, but “due to a strong fundraising effort at the Sacred Heart School Gala earlier this year, they were able to plan for additional bathrooms that will be vital to the addition of the daycare,” the press release said.
“This community has been very generous in its support of Sacred Heart School, and that generosity will allow us to begin this process,” Haberman said.
She added that state grant funding will be necessary to complete daycare licensing requirements indoors and outdoors, such as: appliances and resources inside and an outdoor play area, ground cover area and fencing.
Sacred Heart School already has preschool and junior kindergarten offerings, which will not change with the addition of the daycare and after school care, the press release said.
Interested parents can begin applying now for after school care for grades K-5 and extended care for early childhood students for the 2023-2024 school year. To apply, contact director Brooke Madson at shsdaycare@yanktoncatholic.org. Parents can apply for infant to 2-year-old daycare (Crusader Care) in late fall 2023 and begin care in June 2024. More information can be found at yanktonsacredheartschool.org.
