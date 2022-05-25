The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery would like to announce that Camryn Zoeller is being awarded their third annual scholarship. Zoeller is the daughter of Jim and Becky Zoeller of Yankton.
The $1,000 award is given to a student planning a career in wildlife management, conservation or similar.
Camryn already has an impressive amount of experience helping with wildlife-related studies and is ranked eleventh in her class at Yankton High School.
Her future goals are to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and then go on to earn a master’s degree in Environmental Management.
Thanks to all that applied.
