100 Years Ago
Friday, July 6, 1923
• Every country road throughout the land will be marked by neat and attractive white mail boxes at every farm, under an order of the post office department received at the Yankton post office. The order instructs local officers to spread the request to patrons that “boxes be painted white with the name of the head of the family receiving mail in the box painted on both sides in neat black letters one inch high. It is requested also that the posts or supports to which the boxes are attached be painted white.”
• Two boys were given 10 days in the city jail this morning to learn the geography of their town. They were arrested last night on charges of disturbing the peace. It was revealed that they had imbibed certain banned intoxicants which inspired them to disturb the peace. Their hazy geography came up when they started to tell where they got their hootch. It was the feeling of the court that they should be given a time apart in which to orientate themselves and figure their locations better.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 6, 1948
• Springfield claims more mosquitos to the cubic foot than any place in the country since the wind turned south the other day and swept them up from the river bottoms. Each year after the June rains have covered the bottom lands and provided breeding places — and then the wind turns into the southerly direction, the insects swarm upland.
• Indications at noon today were that one of the lightest votes on record here would be cast in today’s special city election on the question of issuing $50,000 in bonds for street improvements and storm sewer extensions. A survey of the six precincts at noon showed only 113 votes cast at that time.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 6, 1973
• Although the South Dakota Department of Highways will necessarily have the final “say-so,” there seems to be evidence that a traffic signal is needed at the intersection of Fourth Street (Highway 50) and Walnut Street here in Yankton. That is the conclusion which can be reached from a five-day study of traffic — vehicular and pedestrian — made by the Press and Dakotan. The results of the survey made by the South Dakota Department of Highways on Monday of this week were not available for comparison.
• The Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery is probably the largest fish ‘market’ in the Press and Dakotan area. Over six million fish are raised annually and sent to all parts of the world. Since the hatchery opened in 1960, it has supplied fish to Canada, Great Britain, Iran, the Virgin Islands and the Soviet Union, according to Roger F. Copper, hatchery manager.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 6, 1998
• Thousands poured into Yankton’s Riverside Park Saturday night for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display. Besides those in the park, many people watched the 40-minute display from boats on the river. Many more watched from locations throughout the town and area.
• A local man who likes puzzles offered tips Saturday to others interested in finding their ancestors’ roots through military records. Curt Arens recently compiled the records and war stories of seven Civil War veterans who eventually made Crofton their home. The two volumes resulting from that search are available at the Eastern Township Library in Crofton. He described the work as putting together the puzzle of a person’s life. Saturday morning he shared the lessons he had learned with nearly a dozen people in a workshop entitled “Searching for your Roots: The Veterans’ Records.”
