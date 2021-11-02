SIOUX FALLS — A new AAA survey of first responders including police, fire and tow drivers, sheds an alarming light on dangerous driving behaviors that have resulted in hundreds of deaths at the roadside.
More than 90% of first responders polled said they have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened — with 32% saying it happens “routinely” — because motorists do not slow down or move over for those working along the roadside, even though South Dakota law requires them to do so.
“An average of 24 first responders are killed every year while working along the roadside — that’s a tragic loss of life every other week,” says Shawn Steward, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA South Dakota. “AAA and our traffic safety partners pushed for passage of the Move Over law here in South Dakota but, clearly, there is still work to be done to ensure the safety of anyone stranded at the roadside and the first responders who come to their aid.”
The AAA First Responders poll found:
• Almost 70% of first responders say that, in their experience, motorists do NOT slow down and move over for those working along the side of the road
• 60% of first responders say they do NOT feel safer since the Move Over law was put in place
• More than 90% say that they personally have been involved in a near miss incident or had their life threatened because a motorist failed to move over —
• With more than 30% saying it happens “ROUTINELY”
———
CONFLICTING PERCEPTIONS
The findings of the first responders’ poll are in sharp contrast to an earlier AAA poll of drivers — 90% of whom said that they do slow down and move over a lane whenever safe to do so. But first responders say that is not what they are experiencing.
Already this year, two AAA tow drivers have been killed while assisting motorists at the roadside — but it’s not just first responders who are at risk. Since 2015, more than 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle.
Some states have extended Move Over protections to include stranded motorists and everyone at the roadside.
“The goal is not just to make motorists aware of the law. The goal is to change driver behavior and put an end to these senseless tragedies,” AAA South Dakota’s Steward adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.