South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Clay County reported a COVID-related fatality for the second straight week. Its pandemic total rose to 24.
South Dakota’s death toll climbed to 2,973. The 10 new fatalities represented the biggest one-week increase since April 27.
On other fronts, the COVID news from the DOH was mixed. While current hospitalizations rose to 102 (+13 from last week), the highest level since March 9, active cases dropped to 4,308 (-125), the first decline in nearly four months. Also, the state’s seven-day test-positivity rate dropped to 19.2% (-4.2%); there were 8,702 new tests processed (+349).
Statewide, there were 1,372 new infections reported (-202).
Yankton County saw 49 new COVID cases and 31 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 117, the highest mark since Feb. 23. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported; it was the ninth straight week the county has recorded at least one new hospitalization.
Other COVID statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (9) — Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +2; Turner County, +2; Yankton County, +2;
• New Area S.D. Cases (107/+6) — Bon Homme County, +12; Charles Mix County, +16; Clay County, +9; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +4; Union County, +9; Yankton County, +49;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (349/+13) — Bon Homme County, 34 (+8); Charles Mix County, 67 (0 change); Clay County, 33 (-3); Douglas County, 21 (+1); Hutchinson County, 24 (-5); Turner County, 23 (-2); Union County, 30 (-4); Yankton County, 117 (+18);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — Seven of the eight counties in the Yankton area are rated at high spread, while Turner County dropped this week from high to substantial spread.
