100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 8, 1922
• Governor McMaster carried the city of Yankton in yesterday’s election by 395 votes, and this lead extended all the way down the line in every ward in the city except in one instance. Will Chamberlain, Democratic candidate for state superintendent, carried the first ward of this, his hometown, by one vote.
• The Yankton Greyhounds — the lightest team in the South Dakota Conference — will meet the Northern Normal Maroons of Aberdeen, the heaviest outfit in the Conference, on college field next Saturday, Armistice Day, which is also Pioneer Day.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 8, 1947
• The home of Mr. and Mrs. William Connelly, at 618 E. Fourteenth street, near Burleigh, burned completely to the ground late this morning, with a complete loss of household goods and other personal property. Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer said that the blaze started from a kerosene stove explosion, and the small house was entirely aflame when the fire department arrived on the scene.
• James Norman Hall of California and Tahiti, brother-in-law of Pres. J. Clark Graham of Yankton College, will be visiting Dr. and Mrs. Graham over this weekend, with Mrs. Hall. Mr. Hall is a gifted writer, best known perhaps for some of the books he wrote in collaboration with C. Nordhoff, such as “Mutiny on the Bounty,” “Men Against the Sea,” “Pitcairn’s Island,” and “The Hurricane.”
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 8, 1972
• Two Yankton girls, both daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Bramer, were first place winners in the “Make It with Wool Contest” held in Sioux Falls Saturday. Diane Bramer won top honors in the junior division, and Joyce Bramer was first in the senior division. The two will compete in state competition in Belle Fourche Dec. 2.
• People in the area have become interested in selling their Black Walnut trees when they hear about some of the prices being paid in surrounding states. Some reports run as high as one to two thousand dollars per tree. Tree buyers have been in the Yankton County Area.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 8, 1997
• A massive storm left much of southeastern Nebraska in the dark for a week, but response from Northeast Nebraska crews has helped restore the power. Workers from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and Cedar-Knox Rural Electric offices of Hartington helped put Omaha and Lincoln back on their feet. The Hartington crews returned this week after Cedar-Knox spent about a week and the NPPD crew stayed 10 days.
• A group of Yankton Middle School students who call themselves the Band Aids donated packets of gloves and toiletries to the Contact Center. The students also donated clothing to the Yankton Women’s Shelter.
