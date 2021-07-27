100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 28, 1921
• Fire early this morning again visited the business district of Irene, completely destroying a building which housed a grocery and a clothing store, and damaging a soft drink parlor and a restaurant. The cause of the blaze is not known.
• Two more head of cattle died yesterday of anthrax, one belonging to John Janda and one to Nick Lucas, but both are in the infected area in the western part of the county and do not indicate a recurrence of the outbreak, it was said today. These two head had been vaccinated but may have contracted the disease previously.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 28, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 28, 1971
• A number of interested Yankton fans met Dr. Carl Miller, the new University of South Dakota Athletic Director and chairman of the Department of Health, Recreation, and Welfare at a dinner at the Black Steer in Yankton last night.
• A year of teaching in the bush country of Alaska has brought Don and Glenna Druyvestein back to South Dakota on summer vacation. And the prospect of another year in Bethel, Alaska, a village of about 2,500 population, will take them back again shortly.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 28, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.