100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 10, 1921
• In addition to corn and hogs and other incidentals, Yankton County produces something in large quantities which has hitherto received little notice. That is water. We are taking approximately 153,260 barrels of artesian water out of the ground each day. It comes from 227 artesian wells.
• Fred Mickey, thresher north of Yankton whose separator was burned Sunday night in a fire of apparent incendiary origin, had the Mitchell bloodhounds brought down to see if they could trail the firebrands. They failed.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 10, 1946
• Due to the possibility of a polio outbreak, the program to observe the first anniversary of V-J Day scheduled for Foerster’s park next Wednesday evening has been canceled, it was announced by the joint committee of the V.F.W. and American Legion following a meeting held last night. The program originally called for a band concert to be followed by an address and community singing.
• Starting quietly and without fanfare, a considerable amount of heavy construction and home building has developed in Vermillion during the past six months. An observer driving around the streets of the city this week will find eleven business establishments at various stages of construction, more than a dozen homes being built and a large number of older residences being remodeled.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 10, 1971
• As a project developed in their work as members of the Mount Marty College “Environmental Biology in Field and Laboratory” institute, Sister Augustine Palm of Watertown and Mrs. Imogene Miles of Pleasanton, Texas, undertook a complete survey of all the trees on the 20-acre campus, classifying them, and inspecting the condition of the health of the trees.
• LeRoy Van Dyke, along with his Decca recording band, the Auctioneers, head a big cast of Grand Ole Opry performers that will highlight this year’s Hutchinson County Fair.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 10, 1996
• The street he traveled as a boy is now honorarily his own. Before an estimated crowd of 500, Tom Brokaw took part in Friday’s unveiling of a sign designating Broadway as Tom Brokaw Boulevard.
• Using the theme of “Listen,” the first word of the Rule of Benedict, Novices Kathryn Burt and Clarice Korger completed their year of canonical novitiate at Sacred Heart Monastery, by making first profession as Benedictine sisters during afternoon Vespers on Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel.
