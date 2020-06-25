The arraignment for De’Von Lopez set for Thursday has been postponed.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the arraignment will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.
Lopez, 22, Yankton, was arrested last week on a warrant for second-degree murder and manslaughter in the first-degree after being indicted by a grand jury in the 2019 death of Deborah Lynn Schock in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.