GriefShare, a 13-week recovery support group, is friendly, caring people who walk alongside you through one of life’s most challenging experiences — the death of a loved one.
“If you’ve lost a spouse, child, family member, or friend, you’ve probably found not many people understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before,” according to the GriefShare website.
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, River City Assembly’s GriefShare group will meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. in the community room at the Fox Run Apartments, located at 900 W. 25th Street in Yankton. There is a registration cost for the class.
The GriefShare group will be co-led by Jeff and Lilli Mantz. They lost their first spouses and have individually endured seasons of sorrow and heartache. In addition, both participated in a GriefShare recovery group finding it helpful and life-giving.
“Everyone grieves loss differently, and there is no wrong way to feel, Jeff Mantz said. “It’s important not to get stuck too long in the place of grief. No one is fully prepared for losing a loved one, even with a long-term illness. Sometimes writing a letter to the person who has left you aids in the release of grief to come to the surface. What we do in GriefShare is walk alongside you as you deal with the grief. It’s important not to isolate yourself but have someone you trust to talk about how you feel.”
The GriefShare recovery group will help individuals face the challenge of loss and move toward rebuilding their life. Each session has three distinct elements: Video seminars with experts, support group discussion with focus, and personal study and reflection.
Each week the GriefShare group will watch a video seminar featuring top experts on grief and recovery subjects. These videos are produced in an interesting format featuring expert interviews, real-life case studies, and dramatic reenactments.
After viewing the video, group members will spend time as a support group discussing what was presented in that week’s video seminar and what is going on in your lives.
During the week, attendees will have the opportunity to use their workbook for further personal study of the grieving process and to help sort out their emotions through journaling. The group will spend time discussing questions and comments from the workbook study.
