PIERRE — The Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, chaired by Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), will hold its second and final meeting of the 2021 Interim on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted by electronic conference and in Room 412 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The task force will receive information and public testimony regarding mental health services in the state, discuss its findings, and make recommendations.
The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/221380.pdf.
