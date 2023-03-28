Familiar Spirit

As she sits at Sacred Heart Monastery, Sister Penny Bingham jokingly notes the Benedictine Sisters’ “recycling” efforts include re-electing her to office.
Sister Penny returns as prioress, or leader, of the Yankton monastery. She was elected this month, succeeding Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, and begins her six-year term June 3.
“In the past, we have had a Sister or two come back (as prioress),” Sister Penny said. “It’s not unprecedented, but it’s not common.”
She believes her experience will guide the Benedictine Sisters into the future — from what their monastery looks like to their role in serving Mount Marty University and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Her humorous “recycling” comment aside, Sister Penny considers her return to prioress as God’s calling and her fellow nuns’ trust in her leadership.
“To be re-elected is very affirming and humbling and challenging,” she said. “It’s great to have the show of support there. I know there’s a lot of responsibility that goes with it, too.”
As prioress, Sister Penny will serve as spiritual and administrative leader for the monastery. In addition, she serves as chairperson of the monastic council and president of the corporate board.
The Sisters support each other throughout their lives, including their final days, Sister Penny said. The monastery consisted of 64 women at the time of her election. The monastery population covers several generations, but the older nuns outnumber new members.
“We know each other well, as we live closely together and share most of our lives with each other. We are very closely connected, so we do feel a loss (with each death),” Sister Penny said.
“We’re also able to celebrate the gift of that person — the life they shared with us and the new (eternal) life they have. We have grief, but it’s part of our community. We are called together to seek God and share.”
LOOKING AHEAD
But what will that community look like in the future?
“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years, on a transformational vision,” she said. “Our numbers are diminishing, but we still have big-sized buildings. It’s like a family. As you get smaller, what do you need so you’re the right size? We don’t know.”
The Benedictine Sisters aren’t planning to relocate from Yankton, Sister Penny said. Sacred Heart Monastery’s roots date back to Dakota Territory days, with Bishop Marty Chapel and the monastery forming part of the local skyline, she added.
“We’re pretty committed to staying here in Yankton. How that will take shape is what we’re trying to figure out,” she said. “It could hopefully be someplace on this hill. It could mean remodeling or tearing down some buildings. We could find a spot and build a smaller monastery.”
Regardless of its size or location, the monastery will continue serving their daily needs and welcoming others.
While their numbers have declined in recent years, the nuns’ passion for serving the area hasn’t waned, Sister Penny said.
“We’re very happy to sponsor Mount Marty University as a monastery and also to sponsor Avera Health with the Presentation Sisters,” she said. “It’s a wonderful way for us to share in the ministries of healing and education as Jesus did.”
Sacred Heart Monastery plans to continue their support of both Mount Marty and Avera Health, Sister Penny said. However, that relationship may take on different dimensions, she added.
“We can support those ministries with prayer and resources,” she said. “I think, in the past, we were able to be a little more financially supportive. But we also call on our institutions to grow and become as independent financially as they can so they can continue their work by themselves. We won’t be here forever.”
In that respect, the nuns are excited to see the growth of both Mount Marty and Avera Health, Sister Penny said. She has served on the Avera board, noting the health system’s commitment to serving rural areas, but she will leave that position as she starts her full-time role as prioress.
OFFERING OUTREACH
The Benedictine Sisters invite others to join them in living the Rule of St. Benedict. Those who desire can become oblates, which doesn’t require any special vows or lifestyle, but only living ordinary life in the best Christian manner.
The simple statement calls for hospitality, community and awareness of God. People of all backgrounds come to the monastery for retreats at the Peace Center and to attend Mass and pray in the Bishop Marty Chapel.
Sister Penny sees a growing need for people to take time in their lives for prayer and reflection. She also sees the need for the Benedictines’ traditions and values in today’s fractured world.
“In today’s world, there is a great division among people. There is a lot of diversity (of thought) but also a lot of ‘uncivility,’” she said. “We’re trying to live out respect and love for each person. We welcome everybody regardless of what they think or believe. It forms the basis for our values that help us build a peaceful world that is civil and loving.”
Challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Monastery has gone through one of the most difficult times in its history. The chapel, Peace Center and monastery were closed to the public, and the nuns generally could not leave.
“COVID changed everybody’s lives. The pandemic shut us off from the world. That was the time where we really experienced what it was like to be a cloistered community,” she said. “We were fortunate in that we could walk around this big (monastery) area. Still, we were cut off from people and couldn’t receive guests. That was difficult.”
On the other hand, the pandemic brought the nuns closer together. As prioress, Sister Maribeth devised group activities. In addition, the nuns used email and social media to stay connected with the outside world and to continue as many ministries as possible.
One of the largest concerns was keeping the older, more frail nuns safe during the pandemic, Sister Penny said.
All facilities have now re-opened to the public, and masks aren’t required of visitors.
Sacred Heart Monastery has gained new members of the four-legged variety, Sister Penny said. The nuns adopted Lexie, a rescue dog from Louisiana. Since that time, they have adopted another dog, “Bear,” and two cats, “Ringo” and “Mittens.”
A LIFETIME OF EXPERIENCES
As the new prioress, Sister Penny brings a nearly half-century connection to Mount Marty and Sacred Heart Monastery.
Born in Massachusetts, she moved with her family around the nation as her father worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We moved to Alaska when it was still a territory. Then we moved from the extreme of Alaska to the other extreme of Hawaii, but we landed and rooted in South Dakota at Pickstown (site of Fort Randall Dam),” she said of her arrival at age 12.
“I went to college here at Mount Marty. I think it’s how I became connected and aware of the community of Sacred Heart Monastery. When I was a fifth grader, I was thinking it would be pretty cool to be a nun. My sister in the family was a Franciscan Sister. I had her as my ideal and thought, ‘I could follow in those footsteps.’”
She graduated from Mount Marty College in 1973 and entered Sacred Heart Monastery in 1975. Her ministry has included teaching elementary school, assisting older Sisters, parish ministry and community leadership. She currently serves as a spiritual director in the monastery’s Peace Center, and as an Avera Health Board and System Member.
And now, she will guide her fellow Sisters.
The prioress formerly could serve two consecutive four-year terms, but the monastery changed in more recent years to a single six-year term, Sister Penny said. Under the previous system, a prioress might just be learning the ropes after three years and then face the decision and disruption of running for re-election. Also, many nuns might find eight continuous years of leadership a trying experience.
The current system has worked well, Sister Penny said. The process remains the same for each election, with no slate of candidates beforehand. All nuns remain open to who could be called as prioress, including themselves unless health or other reasons precluded them.
Two nuns from outside the monastery served as facilitators, leading the Sacred Heart nuns in prayer, contemplation and consideration of the ideal qualities for a prioress. The Sisters considered who would make good candidates.
“It’s really a prayerful time, like a retreat,” Sister Penny said. “We come in and don’t have any nominees ahead of time. We try not to campaign or get political with this position.”
As things moved along, a preference vote showed the direction in which the process was moving. Because of her previous service, Sister Penny thought she might be considered for prioress but let the Holy Spirit move both her and the process.
The recent process ran March 15-18. The nuns gathered for prayer Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. They generally block off until Sunday, but this time they finished by Saturday afternoon.
After initial balloting, numbers are shared but not individual names. The Sisters decide on a specific number of finalists, who provide the nuns with a presentation about themselves and answer any questions.
“Those women tell their strengths and also areas where they may be weak and need others to support them,” Sister Penny said. “They ask if there is anything more they need to tell about their lives. It really is a job interview, and they’re being very honest.”
The Benedictine Sisters represent a wide variety of opinions and life experiences, Sister Penny said. The election seeks to form convergence, not consensus, she added.
“We work toward some type of agreement even if it’s not our personal choice or preference. We say, ‘This is who the (Holy) Spirit is moving forward,” she said. “We might ask more questions so we have a little bit more information. We balance the individual with the community needs.”
As she returns to her role as prioress, Sister Penny points to the importance of listening to her fellow nuns and others around her.
“St. Benedict speaks often of seeking counsel,” she said. “People don’t all think like me, but I need to listen to everybody’s diverse thoughts.
She has begun the transition process, leading to the installation service at the June 3 Eucharistic Celebration.
“This time, it’s a little less shocking. I feel very centered and peaceful about this,” she said. “I’m not doing it alone. I’m blessed to hold this office through God’s grace and the good people all around me who are helpful and supportive. We’re all in this together.”
