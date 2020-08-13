Special Olympics is rolling out its COVID-19-safe plan for the game of bocce.
Special Olympics bocce ball practices began Thursday in Memorial Park with plans to continue through late September, with a final competition in Sioux Falls.
This is the first local Special Olympics event in the area since the coronavirus shutdown in the spring. Ordinarily, spring track and volleyball would have followed basketball, but due to uncertainties associated with the new coronavirus, all activities were cancelled in March.
In June, Special Olympics North America (SONA) handed down a COVID protocol to allow its state programs to cautiously begin practices and events again, according to Chad VanderPoel, assistant sports director/Digital Marketing manager for Special Olympics of South Dakota (SOSD).
“With bocce, we can have a morning session, and when they get done, everybody leaves, everything is cleaned and the next session comes in,” VanderPoel said. “We’re trying to create something that’s available to Special Olympians that can allow them to compete — those who can — or to have that opportunity.”
Bocce, also known as lawn bowling, involves two teams, each with four two-pound plastic or wooden balls. The goal is to throw the balls so that they land as closely as possible to a small white ball called a pallina. The team who gets a ball closest to the pallina wins the round.
In addition to the Return to Activities Protocol, an online informational safety component is being required of all athletes and coaches.
“The tricky part now is making sure the education is there, and how well everybody is going to be able to follow that,” he said. “You have your mask on at all times; you do an ‘air wave’ — no shaking hands, no hugging, none of that.”
The Return to Activities Protocol takes a phased approach to determining what level of activities can be offered by local Special Olympics chapters based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area, and it leaves a lot of discretion up to local delegations.
“It’s definitely area based,” VanderPoel said. “We’re not going to be open to the same capacity as, say, New Hampshire. It’s going to be different from place to place. We are totally leaving that up to them to make that decision.”
The four Special Olympics-defined phases include:
• Phase 0 — Widespread community transmission and a stay-at-home order in place for all individuals. There are no events or in-person activities. Training and coaching is virtual.
• Phase 1 —Clusters of cases in the area and any stay-at-home order has been lifted. High-risk individuals should stay at home and any events or practices must be limited to 10 people following strict sanitation and social distancing procedures with no direct contact.
• Phase 2 —Sporadic cases are reported in the area and groups of up to 50 individuals may gather following strict sanitation and social distancing protocols with no direct contact. High-risk individuals should stay at home. Yankton is currently in Phase 2.
• Phase 3 is still a pandemic or epidemic phase, but is more of a return to normal. There are no reported cases in the area, public facilities are open and there no restrictions on group gatherings.
“Right now, we’re limited to outdoor events where there’s going to be a lot of space for an event that is social distanced.” VanderPoel told the Press & Dakotan. “You are still wearing the masks and are in more of a controlled environment.”
Bowling, for example, would be impracticable, because it would likely involve a large number of people in a small indoor space, he said.
“With bocce, we can control contact with the equipment, with sanitization and keep one person distant from the next person,” VanderPoel. “This is the sport that we are endorsing right now. We’re putting in the training and education.”
At this point, Special Olympics is not offering group transportation and is requiring social distancing, so a small group would be ideal.
“We also knew that a lot of our athletes who are affiliated with centers have some ongoing social distancing rules that they’re following within their centers,” Sheri Duke, head of Yankton’s Special Olympics delegation, told the Press & Dakotan. “We did not want it to feel like we weren’t respecting those rules.”
Response from parents and athletes has been enthusiastic, she said.
“I reached out and said, ‘We’re going to have to wear a mask, you’re going to need your own transportation, here’s what we’re doing,” Duke said. “And we got nine athletes and three unified partners.”
It was a good turnout under the circumstances Thursday, she said, adding that, for most of the players this is their first time playing bocce.
“We’ve all been hidden away from this thing,” Duke said, referring to the novel coronavirus. “We all need to get out and have some socialization.”
Of course, a surge in virus cases could change everything, she said.
“There’s uncertainty everywhere,” she said. “As long as we can keep them safe, as long as we can practice safely, I think that’s a good thing to allow us to still be involved.”
