VERMILLION — The Mickelson family has been selected as the 2022 Coyote Legacy Family of the Year in honor of the many generations who have attended the University of South Dakota and the contributions they have made to the university and the state.

The Coyote Legacy Family of the Year award celebrates a multigenerational Coyote family for their personal and professional achievements. The Mickelson family will be recognized during Dakota Days at the Unleash Your Legacy reception on Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, along with the Alumni Achievement Award recipients. The event is free to attend; registration is requested and can be done online.

