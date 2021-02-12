Needed improvements to Yankton’s wastewater treatment facility will start taking shape in 2021 as the city begins the study of the facility’s long-term future.
During the Jan. 25 meeting of the Yankton City Commission, Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson laid out some of the projects that will be embarked on in the coming months at the wastewater plant to repair damage and make the plant more resilient in the wake of the 2019 flooding.
On Friday, Goodmanson summarized the city’s plans and its use of a $6.4 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant.
“These projects were directly related to the EDA funding,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The EDA funding came in after the flooding and we’re really looking at addressing what they considered ‘risk and resiliency’ issues at the facilities. They had to be projects that were tied to risks and shortcomings that were identified during the flood. We tried to tie those projects back to some good, long-term projects for the city, but the projects did have to be tied back to the risk and resiliency that was required under the EDA projects.”
According to the presentation, the projects being pursued include:
• Replace electrical main gear ($702,000);
• Reduce single points of failure in plant electrical ($1,885,000);
• Generator for effluent pumping ($521,000);
• Pretreatment room influent screens ($529,000);
• Replace pumps with dry pit submersible ($456,000);
• New equalization basin with pumping ($1,101,000);
• Service bypass gates ($573,000);
• Splitter/secondary influent piping ($1,814,000);
• Influent from new manhole to the plant ($1,102,000);
• Bypass pump portable six-inch ($75,000);
• Manholes at Hastings Lift Station/address inflow issues ($21,000).
Goodmanson said it’s not a simple answer as to how much time these upgrades will buy the plant, especially given that they don’t cover every need the wastewater plant currently has.
“There’s certain portions of the system that really aren’t getting addressed because they didn’t fit the resiliency requirements that were part of the EDA funding,” he said. “Those portions aren’t gaining, per se, extension of our current facility as a whole. I would say these projects that we are doing, within the realm of what they’re addressing, gives you another 10-15 years. Overall, we couldn’t address everything at the plant, so we still have some issues that may come up sooner than that 10- to 15-year window.”
He added that all of the projects must be completed by May 2024.
“We’re looking at working on a lot of design this winter, through the spring and probably even into summer,” he said. “Bidding out these project (may happen) in late summer and really having the major portion of construction being completed next summer (2022).”
In the meantime, work will continue on drafting a long-term facilities plan for the wastewater plant.
