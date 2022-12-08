100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 9, 1922
• The link between Yankton and Nebraska, severed by floating slush ice this week, was restored this afternoon. The pontoon bridge was practically in place at noon, and Capt. Gensler expected to be able to send the first teams across about 2 o’clock.
• Chickens started coming in yesterday morning for the annual show of the Greater Northwest Poultry Association, this year’s official state show. Entries this year, N.P. Anderson, secretary, said today, indicate that there will be between 1,500 and 2,000 birds on exhibit at the stock pavilion, Third and Mulberry, next week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 9, 1947
• Directly following a fire which nearly destroyed another of the trailer homes in the city’s vet-camp on north Broadway last evening, six or eight of the camp dwellers appeared at the regular meeting of city commissioners to renew their previous requests for better heating and cooking stoves, claiming that the pressure gas cooking units and oil heaters are “faulty and dangerous.”
• The first conservatory of music senior recital at Yankton College was presented at Forbes Hall auditorium Sunday by Miss Mary Looney, pianist, and was pronounced a brilliant success by local music lovers.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 9, 1972
• Yankton city crews were called to Sixth and Locust Friday night to repair a water main break which had left much of the area west and northwest of the break without water pressure. City Manager Rufus Nye said that the break which spewed water and mud along area streets had dropped water pressure in the area which also includes Sacred Heart Hospital and Mount Marty College.
• Versaglass Industrial Products, Inc., Vermillion, has filed articles of incorporation with the secretary of state listing assets of $100,000. Directors will be David Peaslee, Margaret Peaslee and Philips Crew, all of Vermillion. The firm will do fiberglass boat manufacture and sales.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 9, 1997
• A student from the Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) in Santee, Neb., visited with President Clinton on Dec. 3 at the President’s Initiative on Race. Rosella Whipple, Santee, enrolled as a member of the Ponca Tribe, was chosen as one of the only two Native American Tribal Colleges students and presidents invited to attend a special Town Hall meeting in Akron, Ohio.
• A new tutoring program at the University of South Dakota is drawing hundreds of freshmen as part of a university effort to get them to return for their sophomore year. The extra help is available in math, science and composition.
