On Saturday, June 19, the Wednesday Drive and Diners will be driving to Archie’s Waeside Diner in LeMars, Iowa.
Participants will be meeting at the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 2:30 p.m. and will be promptly leaving at 3 p.m. (Note the time and date change). After driving to LeMars and dining at Archie’s Waeside, participants will be partaking in LeMars Ice Cream Days.
If additional information is needed, contact Bill or Gaylene McMenamy at (605) 665-8719 or (605) 660-5878.
