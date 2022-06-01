Vermillion Suspect Charged In Stabbing Incident

SIOUX FALLS — A Vermillion man faces an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another man in Sioux Falls over the weekend.
The suspect, 24-year-old Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, was arrested on the charge a short time after the alleged incident, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens.
Clemens provided information during Tuesday’s daily press briefing, which was posted on Facebook.
Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2100 block of East Russell Street for an aggravated assault of a 54-year-old man. The victim was later determined to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The victim had stab wounds to his back, Clemens said. Officers found the man unresponsive, and the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with the crew starting treatment en route to the destination.
After further investigation, officers determined the victim and suspect were inside a house in the 1600 block of North Chicago Avenue. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the back with a knife.
Clemens believed the man suffered two stab wounds but was unsure of the actual number.
After speaking briefly with the detective, Clemens learned the victim was treated and released from the hospital after a few hours, apparently not requiring long-term care.
The suspect, identified as Cournoyer, was found in the area, Clemens said.
The incident arose out of an argument between the two men, the spokesman said, but he was unsure of the reason for their disagreement or its nature.
The two men knew each other, and Cournoyer may have been staying with the victim for a week or so, Clemens said, adding he didn’t know the exact time frame.
Cournoyer is listed as booked into the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls on $10,275 bond.
Besides the aggravated assault charge, he is listed with one charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Aggravated assault is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.