LCTC’s ‘Elvis’ Set To Take Dakota Theatre Stage

Elvis is everywhere — and now, he’s at Yankton’s Dakota Theatre in the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company’s (LCTC) production of “Four Weddings and an Elvis.”
Evening performances of the atypical romantic comedy by Nancy Frick are set for 7:30 p.m. June 3-5 and 11-12. Matinee performances June 6 and 13 are set for 2 p.m.
“I don’t want to push the romance, because to me, it’s more just comedy,” Sue Fields, the play’s co-director, told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s more humorous than romantic.”
Not exactly like the movie “When Harry Met Sally,” it’s more like “Snakes on a Plane,” she said.
According to Fields, the play is geared more towards audiences age 25 and older.
“But, anyone that likes Elvis will like it. Anybody that likes a comedy will like it. Anyone that wants to get out because we’ve been cooped up so long will like it,” Fields said. “If younger kids come, they might learn a couple of new words.”
There are a couple of words here and there, but never really bad — PG-13, she said.
“Also, a couple of the people do disrobe, not completely, and not for romantic reasons,” Fields said.
The play is set at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in which several couples are hoping to be married, all for different reasons.
“We have payback. We have washed-up actors trying to get back in the limelight,” she said. “We have a little bit of everything, and some don’t work, some do work.”
The play also includes a prison break, an unlikely couple who seem to be marrying for all the right reasons and songs by Elvis Presley.
The audience watches each couple’s approach to marriage and gets to see who gets married and who doesn’t, Fields said.
The leading character, Sandy, played by Stacie Peitz, is the owner of the wedding chapel. John, played by co-director Randy Fields, is an Elvis impersonator who works at the wedding chapel next door and is Sandy’s best friend, she said.
“Sandy has actually been married to one guy four times, and been divorced three times,” Fields said. “She’s said that she’ll never get married again. Will she? I doubt it, but you never know.”
Audiences will love the performance so much, they will actually want to be in a play, she said.
CAST
Cast list in order of appearance: Stacie Peitz, Vicki Geiser, Talon Wallenburg, Randy Fields, David Brown, Heather Thomas, Pete Rossiter, Jim Violette, Elita Eastman and Gage Blaschke.
————
At the time of the interview, masking was required in the lobby, but not while seated. Groups could sit together separated from other groups by three or four seats and every other row of seating was blocked off. For more information on seeing the play or on COVID restrictions, call the Dakota Theatre at (605) 665-4711 or message the LCTC through its Facebook page.
