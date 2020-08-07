A Tabor woman has been officially identified as the person who died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Freeman.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety issued Friday, a 2011 Subaru Legacy was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve about 11 miles south of Freeman. The vehicle eventually went into the west ditch.
Brooklyn Zimmerman, 21, was the driver. She was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The exact time of the crash is not known. The crash was reported at 6:09 a.m.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
