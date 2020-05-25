100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 26, 1920
• Soundest sleepers and loudest snorers report that for the first time in history they were awakened by thunder in the storm here last night. The most extensive damage done locally was to the Chandler Gurney house. Whether there was a little twister or just a strong gust of wind is not known, but nearly all the roof was picked up and thrown to the ground and smashed.
• This morning at 10:15 a number of people in front of the Steinbach confectionery store were surprised to see a briick from the top front of the building fall down smash on the sidewalk. An inspection of the front gives the impression that a little push would bring down a good many more.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 26, 1945
• Principal address at Yankton College’s sixty-third commencement convocation here on Monday, June 4, will be delivered by Dr. Russel M. Cooper, dean of students at the University of Minnesota.
• Corn planting in Yankton County is practically as good as done for this year, according to reports coming to the Triple-A office here and in some spots corn is just starting to come through the ground.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 26, 1970
• Frederick Manfred, prominent Midwestern novelist from Luverne, Minn., will be the speaker at Yankton College’s 84th annual commencement convocation Monday, May 31, it is announced by Dr. Paul Williams, executive vice president and dean of the college.
• During Clean Up Week there were 95 truckloads of rubbish picked up by the city free of charge at curbs in front of homes, and another 25-30 truckloads were picked up in alleys at the usual expense to owners.
25 Years Ago
Friday, May 26, 1995
• Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Yankton Water Ski Club is looking for new members to share in the sport. The club mainly skis at State Lake, located eight miles north of S.D. Human Services Center and two miles west. The 100 acre lake offers room for skiing and is also host to ski tournaments.
• Memorial Day recreation on the Missouri River and reservoirs won’t be much affected in the Yankton Lewis and Clark Lake area – but this year’s wet spring and high Missouri levels are demanding their due. Jeff Van Meeteren, district park manager for South Dakota’s areas on the north side of Lewis and Clark Lake, said that not all the new camping areas are ready for this weekend thanks to rain slowing construction.
