Citywide Cleanup Returns To Regular Format

Yankton’s annual citywide cleanup was one of the first major events in town to fall victim to the chaotic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Perhaps fittingly, it’s one of the first events set to return to its normal format in 2021.
This year’s curbside pickup will begin April 19. The public can start putting materials out on April 10. People with a city garbage route will also be able to drop off items at the Transfer Station on April 19 through May 15 during regular operating hours.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that the event will look as it has in years past.
“We’re looking to do the traditional Yankton citywide cleanup with the curbside collection and opening of the transfer station like we’ve done in the past,” Haberman said. “The residents on the city collection routes can dispose of their materials.”
Last year, the unknowns of the pandemic led to the city putting a hold on the annual cleanup event.
“The pandemic played a large part in deciding to cancel last year’s event,” Haberman said. “It was just a lot of the unknowns — we didn’t know if we would have enough staff available at that time to successfully hold an event.”
As a result, the city instead rolled out a voucher system last fall where residents receiving a city utility bill were given a free pass to the transfer station through the end of the year.
“There were quite a few people that utilized those vouchers,” Haberman said. “Hopefully that worked for people that had a lot of materials to get rid of.”
He added there are no real changes to speak of as far as the return to the old format — the same materials will be accepted as before while others cannot be processed.
“We ask the public, if they are placing materials curbside, to put them in those neat piles so it’s easy for the crews to pick up and not have to be handling it a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty much exactly the same as we’ve done in the past.”
Acceptable items include construction debris, furniture, appliances without refrigerants and general garbage. Tires, motor oil, refrigerators, car batteries and other household hazardous wastes will not be accepted.
Haberman said, in another return to normal collection events, a household hazardous waste collection event is set for Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Transfer Station. This event was also cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic-related staffing concerns.
More information on both events will be released in the coming weeks.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.