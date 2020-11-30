Three escapees from the Yankton Community Work Center remain at large after last Friday’s walkaway, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC).
Inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell left the minimum-security facility without authorization shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. All three men were listed on the DOC’s “Most Wanted” page Monday afternoon.
“They remain on escape status. There is no new information related to the three walkaways, which remains an active investigation,” DOC spokesman Michael Winder told the Press & Dakotan. “Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.”
The public was notified of the missing inmates during a text message sent around 2 a.m. Saturday through the Nixle Public Safety Alert system.
The YCWC is located on the Human Services Center grounds along the north edge of Yankton. Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison, the DOC said in a news release.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s office continues the investigation, according to Lt. Steve Wuebben. While walkaways occur at the trusty unit, the number in this case remains out of the ordinary, he said.
“Three is unusual,” he said. “Usually it’s one, sometimes two, but you don’t often see three at a time.”
Wuebben didn’t have any firm information to release to the Press & Dakotan.
“We have received a few tips that are coming in, and we’re following up on them,” he said. “There’s no indication whether (the three inmates) are still together or if they have split up. But 99% of the time, when something like this happens, they leave our county and go to their home area.”
The inmates likely set up something ahead of their escape, Wuebben said.
“When these walkaways happen, the inmates usually have a plan beforehand, like someone waiting to pick them up in a vehicle,” he said.
Upon receiving notification of the escapes, sheriff’s deputies conducted a search around the trusty unit and surrounding area. In addition, the Yankton Police Department (YPD) received notification.
Lt. Todd Brandt with the YPD said officers canvassed the surrounding areas upon receiving the information. At this point, the city police are acting in a support role, he said.
“Our involvement is minimal, unless there is fresh pursuit and we are requested to assist,” Brandt added.
The DOC lists the following description for each inmate.
• Boocock is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Boocock is serving a 10-year, 9 month sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.
• Bales is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bales is serving a five-year sentence (with two years suspended) for identity theft and a seven-year sentence (with four years suspended) for forgery from Lincoln County. He also is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Beadle County.
• Fritz-Chappell is a white male, age 25. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Fritz-Chappell is serving a three-year, nine-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Yankton County and a three-year, three-month sentence (with one year and six months suspended) for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate from Bon Homme County.
Fritz-Chappell was one of the Mike Durfee State Prison inmates at Springfield charged in 2018 with one count of possessing marijuana and one count of ingesting a substance, except for alcoholic beverages, for the purpose of intoxication.
Those MDSP drug cases were heard in First Circuit Court at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall.
Anyone with information can contact Wuebben at the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-3567 or by email at swuebben@yanktonlaw.com.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.