Impeachment Committee Set To Convene In Pierre Monday

PIERRE — Two Yankton state legislators say their special committee intends to take final action Monday on recommending whether to impeach South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
District 18 Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), both attorneys, were appointed to the nine-member House Select Committee on Investigation. The committee has heard testimony and received evidence surrounding the 2020 crash in which Ravnsborg was driving a car that struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever in Hyde County.
Ravnsborg, a Yankton resident, was returning to Pierre from a Republican event in Redfield when the crash occurred on a highway near Highmore. He initially said he thought he hit a deer but found Boever’s body when he returned the next morning to the scene with chief of staff Tim Bormann.
The attorney general pleaded no-contest to a pair of misdemeanors in a criminal case stemming from the incident. Those charges were driving outside the traffic lane and operating an electronic device while driving.
Ravnsborg has remained in office, refusing to resign. He has said he remains fully capable of performing his duties. He has not yet indicated if he plans to run for re-election this year.
The House Select Committee on Investigation will meet Monday following the conclusion of the Legislature’s “Veto Day,” Stevens said. The committee has a 3 p.m. start time, but that could change, depending on the length of the Legislature’s session dealing with Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes and any other action.
“The House Committee on Impeachment will meet in executive session to finalize our recommendation to the South Dakota House of Representatives. This recommendation is required by House Resolution 7001,” he said.
“On the following day, March 29, 2022, our committee will not only release to the public our report but also the records from our investigation. Thereafter on April 12, 2022, the full House of Representatives will go back into session and vote on whether to impeach or not to impeach the attorney general.”
The Select Committee has met multiple times through the legislative session in addition to the members’ other duties, Stevens said.
“The committee has spent many hours reviewing the voluminous records and listening to a lot of testimony. This has been very helpful in reviewing this very sensitive, important and yet historical moment in South Dakota history,” he said. “The records, and particularly the testimony, have cleared up some misinformation and rumors concerning this unfortunate event.”
The House committee has navigated unfamiliar territory with the process, Stevens said.
“The committee members have worked well together and have taken this matter very seriously, setting aside any perceived political motives or agenda, in order to assure that the decision is based upon the law, as opposed to opinion, rumor or conjecture,” he said.
Cwach said the committee has remained focused despite its members receiving robocalls and the controversy surrounding the release of certain information by some state officials, along with their calls to impeach Ravnsborg.
“I don’t think any of this has had any effect on the process and the work that the committee has done,” Cwach said. “It can be distracting, and maybe for the committee, we spent more time than we should have (on the investigation). But ultimately, in terms of the work I did and all the other committee members did, it didn’t influence our ability to get things done.”
Legal counsel Sara Frankenstein is compiling the committee report.
“We will get together one last time to make sure it’s ready for the public. We’ll release the report and all the files used to reach the conclusion,” Cwach said.
“I’m not convinced the (information) is going to change the public opinion about where they are on this. There are people who feel (Ravnsborg) should be impeached, and there are those who feel he should not.”
Cwach isn’t sure of the impact that the committee report and recommendation will have on legislators’ minds.
The full House does not have to follow the committee’s recommendation. If the House votes to impeach, Ravnsborg temporarily steps out of office. The Senate will convene 20 days later to hold a trial and decide whether to convict him. If acquitted, he can return to his post. If he is convicted, he would be disbarred from office.
Stevens, the committee vice chairman, has also provided additional remarks that will appear next week in the Press & Dakotan.
“There clearly have been a lot of unnecessary distractions concerning this issue along with very unfortunate attempts to influence not only the committee, but more importantly, the citizens of South Dakota,” he said.
“Our rule of law guarantees that everyone, regardless of the situation, is entitled to a fair trial or hearing. That is what we call due process. That is why we often hear law enforcement officers refusing to release any information about a pending matter until the investigation is completed.
“Unfortunately, that has not occurred in this matter, and many have already come to a conclusion without having access to any records nor hearing any of the testimony. To that extent, the distractions have been successful.”
Stevens agrees that the House committee members have remained focused on their responsibilities.
“Fortunately, I believe that none of the robocalls, billboards or the release of law enforcement records have impacted any of the committee members whatsoever. Even though there is no former road map for the committee to follow, the process is still quite simple and direct,” he said.
“You first determine what are the facts. Secondly, you identify the law. Finally, you determine if the facts, by clear and convincing evidence, prove that there was an impeachable offense. Based upon that process, a recommendation will be made by the committee. That, simply, is what is required, and I can guarantee you that is how the committee intends to proceed.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.