Tourism

The 50-foot high stainless steel statue “Dignity of Sky and Earth” overlooks the Missouri River on a bluff near Chamberlain. Artist laureate Dale Lamphere designed the statue, which depicts an Indigenous woman in Plains-style dress receiving a star quilt. 

 South Dakota Department of Tourism

South Dakota has fed off the state’s connection to Native American history and heritage for decades, helping to propel the state’s tourism industry to a reported $7.6 billion economic impact in 2022.

The tourism crown jewel of South Dakota, the Black Hills, is a sacred place for the tribes that make up the Great Sioux Nation, the Oceti Sakowin. The region boasts attractions such as Black Elk Peak and the Crazy Horse Memorial (both named for historical Lakota figures) alongside attractions such as Mount Rushmore and Deadwood.

