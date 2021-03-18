City Revenues Rise Again

It may not have been a yearly record, but the City of Yankton recorded its best February ever in terms of sales tax revenue.
Compared to February 2020’s intake ($833,198), the city took in $854,659 during the February 2021 reporting period this year, 2.58% better than last year.
City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan that’s nothing to scoff at, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist in some form.
“Things look pretty good yet, all things considered,” he said.
Overall, the city is 4.15% ahead of where it was at this point last year.
Viereck said that the retail sector is helping immensely in keeping the city’s revenues above water.
“Retail is just under two-thirds of our sales tax revenue,” he said. “That’s an important factor and sales tax in the retail end was up really strong both the first two months. I know businesses are suffering somewhat because of COVID, but being able to capture online sales, too, that’s what’s kept us so strong. I certainly don’t want to diminish that some businesses are really still suffering.”
He noted that mid-winter months are traditionally flatter for revenues and that the city is just starting to compare its sales tax figures to the 2020 months impacted by COVID-19.
“A year ago in February we were starting to feel the beginning stresses of COVID,” he said. “We always do see a bit of a decline in taxable sales after the Christmas season and on through the early spring. Then it starts picking up as we start feeling the effects of tourism.”
Viereck said it was that tourism that was helpful last year — and could be even bigger in 2021 — but acknowledged that some businesses have a ways to go before healing.
“Last year, we were pretty lucky on tourism,” he said. “Individual businesses still suffered, but we still had a lot of visitors. I think there’s going to be even more this year. With the broad spread of vaccinations moving across our communities and across the United States, I think you’re going to see even more travel and more opportunity for tourism to be real strong again.”
He feels this could potentially help some of those businesses that are still having a rough time in the community.
“I’ve just got to believe as we become more and more comfortable, that we’re starting to turn the corner on COVID. I’ve got to believe that’s going to help some of these businesses, especially these small ones for instance — restaurants and bars,” he said. “As people feel more open to frequenting their businesses again, that’s going to be a benefit.”
Many of the state’s main population centers are also off to strong starts. Among the Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, five are exceeding 8% growth on the year versus the same time in 2020 with no cities presently in negative territory.
Pierre is leading the way, up 14.81% on the year while Brookings finds itself just slightly above water at 0.19% on the year. Vermillion is up 7.74% over the same time last year.
New this year, remote sales tax totals have been broken out from the total income. Of the $1,888,603 in revenues taken in by the city this year, 6.09% ($115,009) has come from online sales.
