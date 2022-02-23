Legislators Set For AG Impeachment Inquiry

PIERRE — Two Yankton legislators say their special committee could decide today (Thursday) whether to recommend impeaching South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Yankton native.
District 18 Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), both attorneys, serve on the nine-member House Select Committee on Investigation.
The House voted 58-10 last November to form the committee, which would recommend whether to impeach Ravnsborg for his actions following a September 2020 car accident. While driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever of Highmore on Highway 14 in Hyde County.
Ravnsborg initially said he hit a deer. He later said he didn’t realize he had struck a man until returning to the accident scene the next day and finding Boever’s body.
House Speaker Spencer Goesch (R-Glenham) appointed the seven Republicans and two Democrats on the select committee, which will consider moving forward on South Dakota’s first-ever impeachment of a state elected official.
Today marks the select committee’s seventh meeting. Stevens and Cwach said the hearing could play a deciding role on what action, if any, to take.
“We’ve subpoenaed four people for testimony at the hearing,” Stevens said. “We’ll see if there’s more we need. It’s early to say at this point.”
Stevens and Cwach said today’s hearing will likely determine if more information is needed for the committee to make a recommendation.
The committee convenes at 3 p.m. in the Capitol, then enters executive session for an hour of attorney-client discussions with special counsel Sara Frankenstein of Rapid City. The committee then plans to receive testimony from 4-9 p.m., but the schedule could change.
The four witnesses called for today’s hearing include Tim Bormann and David Natvig with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell and Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore.
Bormann serves as Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, while Natvig directs the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Sovell prosecuted the criminal proceedings against Ravnsborg on the Hyde County charges with assistance from Moore.
Today’s information will largely determine whether the committee will conclude its work or feel the need to continue, Cwach said.
“I think this is just another step right now. We’ll see what we get for answers to our questions and if it raises any more questions,” he said. “We need to work through this process. If we feel we don’t have to look at anything else, and we don’t need any more answers, this could be the final step.”
THE ROAD SO FAR
Last August, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of illegal lane driving and illegally operating an electronic device while driving. He was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and $3,742 in court costs but did not receive jail time.
In addition, Ravnsborg reached a settlement with the widow, Jennifer Boever. The terms of the settlement are confidential and the parties have no further comment, according to a Boever family lawyer.
House Select Committee members say they are conducting a political function and are not revisiting the court case.
Ravnsborg has chosen to remain in office despite some calls — including from Gov. Kristi Noem — for his resignation. He has said he considers himself doing a good job for South Dakotans, and he has indicated he plans to run for re-election this year.
The House Select Committee has received a “voluminous” amount of records, photographs and reports provided by the governor’s office, Stevens said. In addition, Frankenstein was given authority to launch a discovery process for additional evidence from the Department of Public Safety, accident reconstruction expert John Daly and the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office.
While wanting all the facts, Stevens also believes committee members don’t want to drag out the process.
“We’re not on a timeline, but I think everybody on the committee wants to get something done sooner rather than later,” he said. “I think we’ll get it done sooner.”
Ravnsborg, who previously practiced law for a Yankton firm, was elected attorney general (AG) as a Republican in 2018 and is up for re-election this year. Former AG Marty Jackley, also a Republican, has announced his run for the office.
WHAT NEXT?
With no previous impeachment of a South Dakota state official, Stevens and Cwach say their committee holds no precedent for how to proceed. The nine members are guided by the House resolution forming the committee and also House rules.
If the committee recommends impeachment, the issue goes to the entire House. At that point, a simple majority (36 votes) is needed to impeach Ravnborg.
If the House passes articles of impeachment, the Senate would conduct a trial 20 days later with Ravnsborg suspended from his official duties during the 20-day period.
A Senate trial requires two-thirds majority — 24 members — required for conviction. If that occurs, Ravnsborg would be removed from office.
While Ravnsborg has practiced law in Yankton, both Cwach and Stevens said his hometown ties won’t affect how they approach the investigation or bias their findings.
“I believe the committee owes it to the voters to be impartial on all things related to impeachment,” Cwach said.
———
Besides Stevens, Cwach and Gosch, other committee members include State Reps. Kent Peterson (R-Salem), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls), Doug Barthel (R-Sioux Falls), Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids).
