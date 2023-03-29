‘Permitless’ Concealed Carry Of Handguns In Nebraska Advances To Final-Round Debate

Gun rights advocates turned out in force a year ago to testify in support of a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would allow ‘permit-less’ concealed carry of handguns. This year, the bill appears headed to approval.

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without training or a state permit moved forward Tuesday despite concerns that it would reduce the ability to ban dangerous weapons from public places and would endanger schoolchildren.

Legislative Bill 77, a so-called “constitutional carry” bill, advanced from second-round debate on a 31-10 vote during the first night session of the 2023 session.

