GAYVILLE — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Gayville firefighter who was seriously injured in a car crash while en route to respond to another crash.
Terry Rye has been a firefighter for the Gayville Fire Department since 2012. The page says, “Our good friend, active community member, and fellow firefighter Terry Rye was involved in a car accident while responding to a call on Wednesday, October 20th. God had his arms around him but unfortunately Terry suffered many injuries and as a result was flown to Sioux Falls. He’s currently recovering from multiple surgeries with more to come.”
Close to $2,500 has been raised for his medical expenses in one day. To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-terry-rye-medical-field-expenses.
