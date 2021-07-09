When John Harris became Yankton’s interim police chief, he intended to serve three months — but instead stayed three years.
“I had known (Yankton City Manager Amy Leon) for 20-some years. We had worked together for another agency years ago and became close friends,” he said. “When Amy needed a police chief, she reached out to me. I said I would come for three months and work for her while she conducted the selection process for a new chief.”
When he arrived in Yankton, Harris believed he saw a number of officers who could lead the department in the future. He advised Leon to wait on naming a new chief, and he was willing to stay for an extended time to develop the talent already on the force.
“When I got here, the department was really good inside. We had got really good people internally,” he said. “Some of them just needed to finish their college degrees and get some leadership training.”
Two of those officers, Jason Foote and Todd Brandt, rose through the ranks and were named finalists for police chief when Harris announced his retirement earlier this year after a 47-year career. Both men had stepped up their training, bolstered their qualifications and showed their desire for the department’s top spot, Harris said.
“We (three) have also worked together as a team, and so they understand the process,” Harris added.
In the end, Foote was selected as the new chief and was sworn into office Friday morning.
Harris was honored Friday afternoon at a farewell reception at Yankton Fire Station No. 2.
PASSING THE BATON
Foote has been with the department since 1997, starting as an officer, later becoming animal control officer, canine handler and sergeant before being named a commander in 2018.
Foote brings a familiarity with both Yankton’s police department and its citizens, which will provide a major advantage in hitting the ground running, Harris said.
“Jason is a community member who has family here and is invested in Yankton. He has worked hard to make sure he has the background already,” Harris said. “I have talked with him about being active in the community, and the same goes for your officers. It really makes me feel good to see (our police force) being very successful and taking it to the next level.”
Foote credited his predecessor with providing a solid example of connecting with citizens both on and off the job. The outgoing chief has also stressed the importance of communicating with officers and other staff members, he added.
“I think one of the big things Chief Harris brought was community policing. It’s being visible in all aspects, whether you’re on or off duty,” Foote said. “It’s being out in the public, making contact with people not only when you’re dealing with serious situations.”
Coming from the outside, Harris brought a variety of experiences and perspectives, Foote said. Harris’ decision to stay longer term in Yankton provided a vote of confidence in the department, he added.
“When he stayed, it showed we had a good department going,” Foote said. “It just needed a little TLC to get it going in the right direction.”
Harris’ background included working as an assistant police chief in Tucson and working with leadership training at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Those positions exposed him to a wide variety of people and situations, which provided him with his own learning experiences from others.
However, he also learned that many things are the same, regardless of community size, and he brought those lessons to Yankton. He noted that some issues — such as the major drug problem shifting from marijuana and cocaine to meth — may change in some ways but remain the same over the years.
At the tail end of his career, Harris encountered an unprecedented challenge — the COVID-19 pandemic. His department adjusted their practices, whether it was wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) or holding back part of the squad on a call in case some members were exposed to the virus and were required to isolate.
“The COVID pandemic brought so many interesting challenges,” he said. “The problem didn’t compound itself because of the protocols we had in place.”
THE MAYOR SPEAKS
A number of Yankton leaders attended Harris’ farewell reception.
Mayor Stephanie Moser said she conveyed a special thanks to Harris not only for his service but also for creating a strong department so the community remains safe and thriving in the future.
“Chief Harris has done an incredible job of building relationships in the community. You see him out and about, and people would say to me, ‘I saw the chief here or there,’” the mayor said. “We had events out at the archery center (where I work), and he was there. It really takes a lot of a person’s time to build those kinds of relationships in the community.”
The city was happy to approve Harris’ offer to stay beyond the initial three-month agreement, Moser said. His decision said a great deal about Yankton and would leave a lasting impact, she added.
“Chief Harris brought his knowledge and experience working in a variety of communities, and he worked with our police department so they could learn from him and gain that knowledge and experience,” the mayor said.
“Our two finalists (as the next chief) were internal candidates who were ready to lead, and both showed that Chief Harris had left us in good hands. I think people want to come to a community where they feel safe, where they don’t have to worry about crime, not worry about sitting on the front porch or going to the grocery store. Yankton has a reputation as a great place. You see it without our police department, and it permeates throughout our first responders.”
Moser provided examples of that community interaction.
“You see police officers at Music at the Meridian, and they’re not there to see if people are misbehaving. They’re there to build relationships,” she said. “You see them at the archery center, walking through the crowd and shaking hands with people who come from all over the world to shoot archery. That’s a very conscious decision on their part.”
Moser said she anticipates continued good community support for the department. “Now, I’m excited to see Chief Foote take over the reins of the department and grow on what they have started,” she said.
OTHERS’ COMMENTS
Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles pointed to the close ties among Yankton County’s first responders, including Harris’ cooperation.
“We have worked much together. We respond to a lot of the same calls,” Nickles said. “We’re very fortunate that law enforcement, the fire department and EMS in Yankton County have a good working relationship. It makes the job go a lot smoother, and Chief Harris has allowed us to keep working with his people. We saw some changes in his organization, and they were good changes.”
Nickles joined the fire department in 1996, and Foote joined the police department in 1997.
“When you’re worked together that long, the relationship is already there and it makes the transition much easier,” Nickles said. “Together, we build a good community where people feel safe.”
Mount Marty University President Marc Long noted the close working relationship with the police department, with a safe city also providing an attractive draw for prospective college students.
“We coordinated a lot with Chief Harris, and we look forward to those same conversations with Chief Foote,” Long said. “Yankton is a big part of what we do, and Mount Marty is a big part of Yankton. We need to build on those partnerships as we continue to grow.”
Yankton City Commissioner and firefighter Mike Villanueva credited Harris with bringing additional experience and insight to the community.
“Chief Harris mentored those younger officers and helped them grow a lot. Anybody he came in contact with walked away knowing more and learning something. He has left the department in pretty good shape, and we have a safe community,” the commissioner said.
The department enjoys good community support, which is important for morale and for attracting new officers, Villanueva said.
“I really believe that’s no accident, because the officers are well trained and interact well with the public,” he said. “I think that community support will continue because we have great officers.”
Harris characterized law enforcement, particularly his position, as a calling.
“As police chief, you’re never off the job. If there are special events, we need to be seen,” he said. “I see this job as an opportunity and not as a problem. That’s a mindset. I ask how to make things better and how to solve problems.”
Harris is returning to his home state of Wyoming but doesn’t plan to leave Yankton behind.
“I’ll be back. I have a lot of friends here, which makes it easy to come back to a great community,” he said.
“Yankton has been a great place to live and work. I’m glad I’m ending my career here.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.