Wastewater Project Plans
Buy Now

Some projects funded with a $6.4M Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant at Yankton’s wastewater treatment plant are running into supply chain issues, but officials do not expect this to interfere with 2024 plant rehabilitation plans.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A set of ongoing projects at Yankton’s wastewater treatment plant intended to make the plant more resilient are feeling the pinch of post-pandemic construction. However, officials are confident these snags won’t impede on a planned $44 million renovation of the plant.  

The projects currently underway were made possible by a $6.4 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant which was awarded two years ago to boost resiliency of several systems at the wastewater plant in the wake of the 2019 bomb cyclone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.