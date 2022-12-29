Wastewater Project Plans

A set of ongoing projects at Yankton’s wastewater treatment plant intended to make the plant more resilient are feeling the pinch of post-pandemic construction. However, officials are confident these snags won’t impede on a planned $44 million renovation of the plant.
The projects currently underway were made possible by a $6.4 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant which was awarded two years ago to boost resiliency of several systems at the wastewater plant in the wake of the 2019 bomb cyclone.
Recently, Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan that the project is rolling toward completion.
“The EDA project is probably 60% complete,” he said. “Currently, our contractor has had to demobilize and is waiting for equipment before they can really start up again. We’re hoping this spring — March or April — that they’ll be able to get it going again.”
He said that some necessary equipment to complete certain projects — including electrical equipment, transfer switches, switch gears and variable-frequency drives (VFDs) — won’t be available for as long as 30 weeks due to supply chain issues.
According to earlier reports, the EDA project includes:
• Replace electrical main gear;
• Reduce single points of failure in plant electrical;
• Generator for effluent pumping;
• Pretreatment room influent screens;
• Replace pumps with dry pit submersible;
• New equalization basin with pumping;
• Splitter/secondary influent piping;
• Influent from new manhole to the plant;
• Bypass pump portable six-inch;
• Manholes at Hastings Lift Station/address inflow issues.
In spite of the current delays, Goodmanson said the city isn’t anticipating them eating into the wastewater plant’s next big project — an estimated $44 million rehabilitation of the plant.
“We should still be able to get (the EDA) project done in 2023, and they’ll be starting the next phase of the next project in 2024,” he said.
As for the rehabilitation project, he said the administrative groundwork is currently being laid to move forward with it.
“We’ve got our engineer approved, so we’re working with our engineer and our owners rep to put together the proposals and qualifications for bringing on the CMAR (Construction Manager at Risk),” he said.
Goodmanson said the CMAR route differs from how major projects are normally administered.
“Rather than having the engineer design it, bid it out and bring the construction team on after design, what we’ll do is bring our construction manager on earlier in the process through a proposal versus a straight-up bid,” he said. “That construction manager at risk will actually be part of the design team, so they’ll be sitting at the table with us as we work through design. And then there will be separate work packages that will be bid underneath that CMAR — the construction manager at risk will actually bid out his sub-contractor work — and through the process, we’ll decide how much work that construction manager at risk can self-perform.”
The method is intended to keep a closer eye on expenses in a time of high construction costs.
Goodmanson said the CMAR method has been gaining popularity in the state.
“We’ve seen CMAR projects around the city of Sioux Falls,” he said. “They did the events center and now they’re doing a CMAR project at their wastewater treatment plant. The City of Pierre is doing CMAR for their water plant.”
He said a CMAR will be chosen in the next three to four months, with design work taking about a year.
Due to the rehabilitation project’s use of $16,681,550 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, it must be completed by December 2026.
