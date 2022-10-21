Focusing On Character, Smith Sees ‘Genuine’ Shot At Upsetting Noem

Jamie Smith, the Democratic nominee for governor, shakes hands with supporters during a rally for Smith prior to the Sept. 30 gubernatorial debate in Rapid City.

 Photo: Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith.

The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before the Sept. 30, 2022, debate between Smith, Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint and incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

