LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed January Radon Action Month in Nebraska.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. It can enter into homes through gaps and cracks in walls, floors, and foundations. Elevated radon levels can be found in any type of home, regardless of age. As radon cannot be detected by any of the senses, the only way to know the radon level in your home is to test. In Nebraska, more than 50% of homes have elevated radon levels.

