LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed January Radon Action Month in Nebraska.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. It can enter into homes through gaps and cracks in walls, floors, and foundations. Elevated radon levels can be found in any type of home, regardless of age. As radon cannot be detected by any of the senses, the only way to know the radon level in your home is to test. In Nebraska, more than 50% of homes have elevated radon levels.
Radon kills more than 21,000 people every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It is important for people to take steps to reduce their radon exposure and avoid this long-term health risk.
Nebraska residents who have recently purchased a home and waived the home inspection might be unaware of their risk. Now is a great time to consider testing these newly purchased homes for radon. The EPA recommends testing your home for radon every two years, even if you have a radon mitigation system installed or if you have previously tested your home.
Nebraska residents can have their homes tested by hiring a licensed Radon Measurement Business to perform the test or by performing a self-test in their own home using a radon test kit. Radon test kits may be available from your local health department for free or at a reduced rate. If the local health department does not provide test kits in your area, more information about purchasing test kits can be found at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Radon-Test-Kits.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.