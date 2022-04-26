PIERRE — National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel.
This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.
“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.
“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. — evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.
Missouri River Tourism is celebrating travel’s promising future by highlighting small businesses across central South Dakota as valued partners who are helping move the tourism industry forward. Our state’s economic growth and impact depends heavily on the local businesses and attractions they provide to in and out-of-state visitors.
For National Travel and Tourism week, officials are encouraging local residents to “Shop Small” in support of these businesses. They are additionally encouraging businesses and attraction destinations to get involved in sharing the news through social media, hosting events, showing gratitude to employees, and overall displaying the strength and promise of travel in local communities.
Another exciting way you may see the celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week is from local destinations that are “Lighting up RED’’ in honor of NTTW. Destinations across the state will be working together to shine a light on the travel and tourism industry. The historical Farr House in Pierre as well as the Bad River Pedestrian Bridge in Fort Pierre can be seen among those lit up this year.
Officials invite you to check out South Dakota Missouri River Tourism on Facebook or Instagram as they celebrate the “Future of Travel” in this region and state. You can also find out more about www.sdmissouririver.com.
Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.
