‘Dunk A Pastor’ Event Saturday

The Yankton Ministerial Association presents a “Dunk a Pastor” event in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Ave., this Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For a donation of school supplies, participants will get three chances to dunk a Yankton pastor in a dunk tank.
“We are just trying something that’s simple, fun and promotes unity among the churches,” said Jeff Todd, pastor of Celebrate Church. “We recognize that not having Riverboat Days this year would be a hit for our community, so maybe this can help. It’s also a way we can value our schools and families during this difficult year.”
During the pandemic, Yankton pastors met to encourage each other, share ideas and think of ways churches can impact the community together. Through April and May, they met weekly via Zoom.
The church, like the rest of the world, was completed upended. The churches went from gathering on Sundays to online literally overnight.
“It was so beneficial to hear each week what other pastors were learning and how they were connecting with people,” Todd said.
As the transition back to in-person gatherings started, these weekly meetings moved to the first Wednesday of the month. Dr. Wayne Kindle, Yankton School District superintendent, was a guest for the July Zoom meeting. He shared the challenges the school district was facing heading into fall.
It was out of that meeting where the idea for “Dunk a Pastor” came about. Everyone agreed they’d like to do something to support all the staff and families for all the area schools. The idea for a dunk tank started as a joke, but the more the pastors talked about it, it seemed like a fun idea.
Pastor Errin Mulberry donated the use of Calvary Baptist parking lot for the dunk site. This provides not only a lot of space for social distancing but also high visibility for any visitors to Yankton Saturday.
“I am so excited to be working with other pastors in the Yankton area to meet the needs of our community and show the love of Christ it is such a blessing to have fun with them and to serve the community,” Mulberry said.
“Since baptism, being dunked in water is how we began our Christian journey, dunking a pastor is a good reminder for all of us that we are still in our Christian journey of faith,” added Kwen Sanderson.
“As I look forward to the Dunk the Pastor event this weekend I am struck by the meaning I see in it,” added Pastor Jake Van Der Linden of Riverview Reformed Church. “An event that centers around a bunch of pastors willing to get dunked for school supplies. This is powerful as we consider school starting soon, or how this event centers around water, such a vital thing in the life of our river community. It reminded me of the river of the water of life in Revelation 22:1, ‘Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, as clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb.’ In a time where we are looking for life and hope, may this event help us to see King Jesus on his throne and the new life we can find in his kingdom.”
“It is worth getting soaked for the children of Yankton,” said the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan, UCC.
Participating pastors: Errin Mulberry from Calvary Baptist, Jake Van Der Linden from Riverview Reformed, Jeff Mueller from Restore, Levi Willms from St. John’s Lutheran, Ray Lail from First Assembly, Jeff Todd from Celebrate, Kwen Sanderson from Trinity, and Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan from UCC, Father Tom Anderson from Saint Benedict Catholic Church is contributing donations/finances.
The Yankton School District will be providing a school bus to load up with supplies. All school supplies will be donated to United Way.
