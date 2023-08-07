• On Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident occurring on Highway 12 East of Niobrara, Nebraska. The accident investigation revealed Tatiana Runnels, 32, of Niobrara was operating a motor vehicle westbound on Highway 12, approaching the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 14. A small animal entered the roadway and Runnels swerved her vehicle to avoid a collision. Runnels’ vehicle then struck the guardrail on the north side of the roadway. Runnels’ vehicle was disabled due to damages and later towed. No injuries were reported from the accident.
