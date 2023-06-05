WAGNER — A youth fishing derby will be held at Wagner Lake as part of the 605 Unity JAM activities that will be held on Sunday, June 11.
The focus of this fishing derby is on our youth and helping them to see that fishing is a great way to spend their time and energy.
The derby is open to “all youth” ages 15 and younger. The Fishing Derby registration will be from noon-12:30 p.m. at the “old stone building” on the north side of the lake and is free to all contestants. The derby will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be judged by several volunteer Fishing Judges. There will be $500 in fishing-related prizes awarded at the derby and will be based upon how many fish a contestant caught and released during the derby.
Categories include ages 8 and under, ages 9-11 and ages 12-15. If a contestant does not have any fishing gear, fishing poles will be available so everyone can enjoy the event. When a contestant catches a fish, the judge will record the catch and then the fish will be released back into the lake. When the derby ends, the prizes will be awarded for each age category.
Random drawings will also be held regardless of how many fish a contestant caught. All contestants will also receive a free bottle of water to help stay cool during the derby and each contestant will also receive three game tickets to play carnival games at the 605 Unity JAM on the south side of the lake.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to come and cheer on their child. They can also occasionally help their child if it looks like they need it. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to sit on and a hat to help avoid getting too warm in the sun.
