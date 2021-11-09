RAPID CITY — A Yankton woman convicted of interference with commerce by robbery has been sentenced to federal prison.
According to a press release, Tristan Hall, 25, was sentenced on Nov. 5, 2021, to three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Hall was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The conviction stems from Hall driving a getaway car for two males while they robbed the Quality Inn and Big D at gunpoint in Rapid City in January 2020.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, the press release said.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department.
Hall was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
