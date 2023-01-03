LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Nebraska Kate Bolz has announced that USDA is investing over $1 million dollars in housing, community facilities, and higher education projects that will improve the lives of rural Nebraskans in small towns, tribal communities, and those impacted by disasters.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve,” explains Bolz, “That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.