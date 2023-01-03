LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Nebraska Kate Bolz has announced that USDA is investing over $1 million dollars in housing, community facilities, and higher education projects that will improve the lives of rural Nebraskans in small towns, tribal communities, and those impacted by disasters.
“USDA Rural Development is committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve,” explains Bolz, “That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”
The projects announced include the following area entities:
• City of Laurel, $50,000 to purchase equipment to furnish the city’s new community center and meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
• Nebraska Indian Community College, Santee, $344,289 to construct a community building on the Santee Campus for education, community events, and pow wows.
The announcement is part of a larger package announced by Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced totaling over $102 million in expanded access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa. The 263 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in rural America.
“USDA invests in rural America because we know a strong community is rooted in its people,” Torres Small said. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA can help invest in opportunity and prosperity for all people, regardless of background or financial status, who make up the character and personality of our great country’s rural lands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.