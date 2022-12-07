Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by delivering books to children from birth to 5 years old. The Imagination Library began in 1995 with Dolly Parton’s desire that every child, regardless of income, would have access to books, and has since expanded to include four countries. The aim is to give every child in every community an equal chance for a brighter future.

In 2002, thanks to collaboration with the Dollywood Foundation and South Dakota United Ways, Imagination Library was launched in multiple communities statewide, including Yankton County. Since then, thanks to support from its local affiliate and sponsor United Way of Greater Yankton, our local Yankton County Imagination Library program has delivered over 220,000 books to over 3,660 children.

