Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by delivering books to children from birth to 5 years old. The Imagination Library began in 1995 with Dolly Parton’s desire that every child, regardless of income, would have access to books, and has since expanded to include four countries. The aim is to give every child in every community an equal chance for a brighter future.
In 2002, thanks to collaboration with the Dollywood Foundation and South Dakota United Ways, Imagination Library was launched in multiple communities statewide, including Yankton County. Since then, thanks to support from its local affiliate and sponsor United Way of Greater Yankton, our local Yankton County Imagination Library program has delivered over 220,000 books to over 3,660 children.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children around the world. Imagination Library books are specially selected age-appropriate, high-quality titles. These books are delivered to registered children each month from birth to age five. Each one is personalized with the child’s name and mailed directly to the child’s home. This effort creates a gifting experience making books exciting and shows the child someone is thinking of them. The Blue-Ribbon Book Selection Committee selects several bilingual English/Spanish titles each year. The first book a child receives is “The Little Engine That Could,” and the month a child turns five years old, they will receive “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!”.
Since its inception the Yankton County Imagination Library program has been sponsored by United Way of Greater Yankton with donations from the community at large to its Community Impact Fund. To celebrate this 20-year milestone, United Way encouraged local participants to complete a Yankton County Imagination Library Impact Survey, sharing their use of books received and how it has increased literacy in the lives of their children. Survey participants were than enrolled in a Family Fun Day, Event Raffle with the winner to receive a mini photo session with Pivotal Photography & Videography as well as tickets and a concession stand package to a production at Lewis & Clark Theatre Company.
Research by Early Childhood Development Specialists affirm that children who are actively engaged in reading by their parents prior to beginning kindergarten score higher than their cohorts on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Tool who do not have access to age-appropriate books. Yankton County Imagination Library Impact Survey results shared that 91% of parents read to their child daily, 85% spend more time reading to their child because of Imagination Library, and 96% of parents feel that the Imagination Library Program has helped their child prepare for kindergarten by improving their literacy.
To support this early childhood literacy program, monetary donations are accepted via United Way of Greater Yankton, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton, SD 57078, or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/give.
