PIERRE — The COVID Relief Liaison Committee will hold their second meeting of the 2021 interim on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The COVID Relief Liaison Committee is chaired by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) with vice chair Rep. Kent Peterson (R-Salem). The committee will receive an update on ARPA Fiscal Recovery Fund Guidance; take public comment on ARPA funds; and consider draft legislation.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/221780.pdf.
